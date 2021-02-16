On Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, the world lost one of the most kind-hearted young men we will ever know. Sean Patrick Keithley is loved and will be missed everyday by all who knew him. He was born May 27, 1989, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, to Steve and Angelia England Keithley.
We hold in our hearts his beautiful smile and his infectious laugh, the way he made sure to hug every person at any family gathering, the way he found goodness in all who crossed his path. His love for all of his children ran the deepest, all the way through his tremendous struggle these past few years. Sean gave the purest form of love to all those closest to him. Fly high and be at peace, beautiful boy!
Sean was preceded in death by his grandmother Donna Carter; grandfather Carl Keithley; and common-law wife Rachel Ford. Sean is survived by his daughters, Sophie Keithley of Greenfield and Belika Keithley of Mt. Vernon; common-law wife and mother of his boys, Jennifer Phelps, his boys, Brody and Braxton Keithley, all of Springfield; his father and stepmother, Steve and Tiffany Keithley of Morrisville; his mother, Angelia England of Tipton; two brothers, Denver S. Dahlman of Morrisville and Kyle R. Keithley of Tipton; four sisters, Mariah Dahlman of Lowry City, Holly Dahlman of Richland, Sierra Dahlman of Cross Timbers and Summer Keithley of St. Joseph; grandfather Nelson England of Tipton; grandmother Barbara Robinette of Bolivar; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Pitts Chapel. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
