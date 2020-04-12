Sharing blessings

All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
As the Polk County community navigates the COVID-19 pandemic, Dakota Lear said she’s seen an increase in need — but also an increase in generosity.
Through owning Bolivar’s Elite Gun, Jewelry and Pawn with her husband, Tyler, she said the couple sees a form of need in the community not everyone understands.
“This is a time when people going through hard times have it even harder,” she said. “We’ve seen a rise in loans. Being in the pawn industry, you see that sometimes good people go through hard times.”
The Lears said they placed a “Blessed Box,” a small, wooden outdoor cabinet with a glass door, on their West Broadway Street business’ porch about a year ago.
Containing non-perishable food items, children's toys, books and games, the box is a simple way for families in need to find easy access to food and other resources.
Tyler Lear said the store keeps on hand items to stock the box, but members of the community also sometimes add items.
“The front of it says, ‘Bring if you can and take what you need,’” he said.
Within the last few months, Dakota Lear said the business really hasn’t had to fill the box. Community members have taken it on themselves to help their neighbors, she said.
“We stock it when it needs it, but in the last two months, it hasn’t really needed it,” she said. “We see people who aren’t customers come by and stock it full of food, and that’s what happened this last weekend. There was an older couple that came by and just filled it full of food.”
Another individual dropped a bag of groceries by the shop Wednesday morning, April 8, she said.
“Right now, there are a lot of people in need that don’t feel comfortable going to a food pantry,” she said. “This is more of a private thing, because here you can pull up in the middle of the night and get food.”
Tyler Lear said the success of the box has inspired other businesses to take part. The shop donated a box to B-Town Custom Apparel, located at 112 S. Springfield Ave. on the east side of the square, and is planning to build boxes for two other local businesses, he said.
Paula Davis with B-Town Custom Apparel told the BH-FP the business had actually requested the box before the pandemic. It seems especially timely now, she said.
“We’ve got it out front and stocked it with different food items and deodorant and toothpaste,” she said. “It was just a goodwill gesture to the community. We had before, but probably extra needed now because of the virus,” she said.
Tyler Lear said the original box is being used as a template to build the others.
Dakota Lear said seeing the cause spread is inspiring.
So is walking out onto the porch and seeing a box full of donated items for people in need, she added.
“With all that’s going on that’s negative, this just says that there is good in this world,” she said.
