Sharing the love

When Steve Garretson and his wife, Patti, retired a year-and-a-half ago, they knew they didn’t want to stop being active.
“We walk quite a bit, and I fish. She does a lot of stuff around the house,” Garretson said. “You see some people who, when they retire, they just stop, and they die six months later. We try to do as much as we can.”
It’s habits like those that are critical for seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic, whom the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has determined are more susceptible to the virus’ most dangerous symptoms.
“Based on currently available information and clinical expertise, older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19,” the CDC said on its website.
That’s been difficult for 89-year-old Wanda Kelsey, a retired teacher who said she enjoys traveling to Colorado for hiking trips.
“I don’t hike as much as I used to, but I like the mountains and I like to climb,” she said.
Kelsey said she’s been filling her time sewing, reading, walking and visiting with family.
“I’m just surviving like everybody else,” she said.
For Steve Garretson, the enhanced risk seniors carry has meant taking precautions while still focusing on the couple’s health. Patti Garretson underwent a lung transplant last fall, and regular exercise has been good for them both, he said.
“We did travel a lot, but that came to a stop with all this,” he said. “The main thing is, we try not to sit around too much.”
Stay engaged
Still, social distancing can make it difficult to celebrate life’s milestones, said Bolivar City Administrator Tracy Slagle.
Slagle and her family set up a drive-thru birthday party for the 80th birthday of her mother-in-law, Bonnie Slagle.
Tracy Slagle said her mother-in-law is missing the friends and family members she’d normally see regularly.
“It’s been hard,” she said.
But on Wednesday, April 22, many of those friends and family drove by Bonnie Slagle’s home, honking horns and handing out cards, while still acknowledging proper social distancing.
Kyle Lauer, the local lead at the Polk County Senior Center, said he knows many of the center’s regulars are also missing some of their favorite activities there.
“They like coming out to get the meals and to be social,” he said.
The center closed its doors last month but has continued to offer drive-thru meals to local seniors 60 and older between 11:30 and 12:30 on weekdays.
Lauer said he’s encouraged seniors to keep their minds active while isolated.
“Some are doing puzzles and coloring,” he said, adding that the activities aren’t just for kids.
“A lot of it is just to keep your minds going,” he said. “It isn’t good just to sit there.”
Dorothy Wheeler, a resident at Citizens Memorial Healthcare Facility in Bolivar, said staff at the facility has made it easy to stay active. Wheeler said she’s a lifelong fan of bingo.
“I am staying active attending many activities including playing bingo, horseshoes and sing-alongs,” she said. “I also enjoy visiting with all of the residents during activities and the staff and eating the delicious food. I also have been keeping up with my family and friends through phone calls, Skyping and window visits.”
Socially distant
Social activities like those are important for multiple reasons, clinical psychologist Chelsea Gilliam told the BH-FP.
Gilliam, who is the system director of adult integration for Burrell Behavioral Health, said social distancing hits seniors especially hard.
“We view this as a physical health crisis, but it's more of a mental health crisis, especially for seniors.”
Isolation and loneliness combined can be detrimental to the immune system, she said.
“It’s hard to be lonely during a pandemic,” she said. “Let’s consider that many of our elders get socialization from group activities.”
Gilliam said while many individuals are staying connected with technology during the pandemic, that can be difficult for seniors.
“If I had any suggestion for family members and nursing home workers right now, it would be to help your elders set up things like Skype or Facebook Messenger.”
That’s helped Bill Smith, a resident at Citizens Memorial Hospital’s Parkview Health Care Facility, who said he’s been keeping connected to his family via video chats.
According to CMH spokesperson Tamera Heitz-Peek, Bill and his wife, Cindy, are used to visiting regularly at the facility. But with recent visitor restrictions, those in-person interactions have been put on hold.
“Making the best out of the situation, Bill has even been able to connect with his children through video chats and has had the opportunity to see them for the first time in months,” Heitz-Peek said.
Smith said he’s even talked to his son, Ryan, who lives in Oregon. The two hadn’t seen each other in several years.
“It’s so exciting to see my kids,” Smith said. “I love them so much.”
What’s done with that conversation is also critical, Gilliam said, adding it’s important to be more intentional about conversations by listening more and asking more questions.
Sending gifts is also a fantastic way to let someone know you’re thinking about them, she added.
“We can help reduce that feeling of loneliness,” she said.
Burrell has a “Coping with COVID” help line specifically set up to help those who are dealing with the effects of the pandemic and need someone to talk to, she said.
The help line’s phone number is 761-5263.
