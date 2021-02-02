On Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, Sharon Marcella “Marcie” Hill passed away at home on her farm north of Barnett. She passed peacefully in her sleep with her son and daughter, David and Anne, beside her.
She was able to live out her life with courage and dignity and said she was ready for her new home which had been waiting for her for more than 70 years after being saved at Walnut Ridge Missionary Baptist Church and baptized in the Pomme de Terre River.
In 1947, Marcie met her lifelong partner, a young California Navy veteran with Missouri roots, who was saved in the same church and baptized in the same river, by the name of Donald Eugene Hill. They fell in love, married on June 30, 1947, in Polk County, and headed west to California to begin some of the happiest times of their lives.
The center of Marcie’s life was her faith, her church, her family and church family, wonderful friends and the good community where Don and Marcie lived since buying their farm in 1966.
Her favorite day was Sunday, and she loved preparing her after-church family dinner with their favorite dishes and desserts to make them feel special.
At the beginning of each year, Marcie would write the birthdays and special events in her new calendar. A birthday, anniversary or Christmas card would soon be in the mail from this good woman.
Although she had always wanted a large funeral with everyone showing their respects in their Sunday best, one of her last choices during these difficult times was to have a graveside service to, as best she could, protect the ones she loved.
From Anne and David, and her favorite grandson, Heith, we wish you well and may God bless each of you.
The graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, at Schofield Cemetery, South 235th Road, Halfway.
Memorial donations in her name are suggested to Ritchie Baptist Church or New Bethel Baptist Church.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Phillips Funeral Home of Eldon.
