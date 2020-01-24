Sharon Sue “Susie” Gooding, a super wonderful wife, grandmother, great-grandmother and mom, went to meet her Jesus at about 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Susie had many trials and tribulations in her 72 years on this old planet. Susie lost two of her children, suffered an aneurysm in 1998, several strokes after that and was stricken with Alzheimer’s in 2013. (All after putting up with an ornery husband for 50 years.)
Susie loved the Lord with all her heart and her might. Her grandchildren were the second most important thing in her life.
She loved church, all her wonderful church family, the singing, praying, good food, and yes, she fit that ornery old husband in there somewhere.
Everyone she seemed to meet loved her just for her. Susie prayed and requested prayer for her wayward children and grandchildren daily. She wanted her (WHOLE) family to serve the Lord and be faithful to church.
Even after the Alzheimer’s disease started to really affect her, she didn’t seem to complain that much. It seemed to me that she was accepting her fate, although I mourned for her daily. Susie loved me and I loved her so very much, right to the bitter end (even though I AM that ornery old husband).
Susie is survived by three remaining children, Donna, Tamzie and Ricky; 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and Donald, her husband of 52 years. My wonderful, wonderful, wife.
Funeral services for Sharon Gooding will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Harvest Assembly of God in Fair Play. Visitation will be held the hour prior. Burial will take place at the Crestview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made in Sharon's honor to the Alzheimer's Association.
