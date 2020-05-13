Update as of 5:46 p.m.: Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison said both teenagers were located safe in Dade County.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday it is searching for two missing teenage boys from Fair Play.
According to Sheriff Danny Morrison, 15-year-old Trayven Dodson and 14-year-old Xavier Stover were last seen around 12:30 a.m. Monday, May 11, in Fair Play.
He said "the boys are runaways from a group home in Fair Play and possibly with other non-custodial family members."
Morrison said surveillance video shows the teenagers leaving "on their own in the middle of the night."
Dodson and Stover may be together, possibly in a 2002 silver Honda or a gray GMC SUV, he said.
Dodson is a white male with brown hair, is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and black sweatpants.
Stover is a white male with black hair, is also 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, dark sweatpants and carrying a black backpack.
Morrison said one juvenile is from Washington state.
If anyone has information on Stover or Dodson’s whereabouts, please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 777-9020 or 777-3911 or contact local law enforcement.
