Sherry Lynne Evel, 73, of Bolivar passed away on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Cox Medical Center South.
Sherry was born on June 6, 1946, to Forrest Carl and Mary Dinsmore in Cainsville. She was a graduate of Ness City High School in Ness City, Kansas.
Sherry was a wonderful mother to her two children, Teresa and Clint.
She enjoyed watching sappy movies and playing with her grandbabies. Sherry enjoyed living near nature, watching the deer and growing beautiful roses. She always had to have her door open to watch the hummingbirds visit the feeders.
Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Jim, Vicki and Patty and her son, Clint. She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Kessler and husband Toby and their children Tristin Evel, Katilyn and Ethan of Brighton; siblings Beth Slagle of Ness City, Kansas, Mike Dinsmore of LaCrosse, Kansas, and Sandy Crombie of Springfield; several nieces and nephews; and numerous friends and other family.
A funeral service for Sherry will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, with burial following at Yeakley Chapel Cemetery in Greene County.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family in the care of Greenlawn Funeral Home North.
