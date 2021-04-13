Shirley Potts, 76, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at her residence in Pleasant Hope. She was the wife of Leslie Potts, they shared 31 years together. Shirley was born in Bolivar on Dec. 17, 1944 to Artie and Bessie Baby Seamster. She attended Bolivar schools. She was employed at General Electric for 25 years on the assembly line. She then went to work for TSA for five years, then retired.
She enjoyed spending time with her grandchild, great-grandchild, reading, sewing, crocheting, going to flea markets and gardening. Shirley will be remembered for her sense of humor, smile and her fear of rubber worms and snakes.
She was preceded in death by her father Artie Seamster, mother Bessie Baby Lightfoot Seamster; sister Nola Mae Storment, brothers James Willard Seamster, Donnie Seamster, Johnnie Seamster, Edsel Seamster, sister Juanita Wilson; son Ted Young Jr., son-in-law Tim Crosslin, and stepdaughter Tammy Stork.
Shirley is survived by her husband Leslie Potts, daughter Brenda Morisset and husband Roy, daughter Donna Crosslin, stepson Chance Potts and wife Sherri, stepson Steve Potts and her grandchild and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung and Cancer Association.
