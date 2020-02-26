Tigers fall, Hornets, Cardinals to play
Fair Play and Halfway boys basketball are set for a Class 1 District 7 semifinal showdown at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Southwest Baptist University.
The winner will play for a district title at 7:30 Friday, Feb. 28.
When the two teams faced each other earlier this year, Halfway won 38-29.
No. 1 district seed Fair Play claimed a 49-43 win over Wheatland in the quarterfinal round to advance to the showdown with No. 4 Halfway, which won 58-41 over Walnut Grove to advance.
No. 7 Humansville boys basketball ended its season 7-17 after falling to No. 2 Macks Creek.
Lady Cardinals sole survivor
Halfway girls basketball is the only Polk County team to advance past the first round of the Class 1 District 7 tournament.
The No. 5 Lady Cardinals won 41-32 over No. 4 Macks Creek on Saturday, Feb. 22. Halfway played No. 1 Walnut Grove Tuesday, Feb. 25. The score wasn’t available by press time Tuesday.
Fair Play fell 64-29 to Climax Springs and Humansville fell 63-20 to Walnut Grove in the tournament’s opening round.
