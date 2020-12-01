Stephen B. Terrell, age 77, of Wheatland, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kansas City. He was born Feb. 7, 1943, in Kansas City, the son of James L. Smith and Hazel Valentine Smith.
He had served in the U.S. Army. The last few years he had owned and operated a barber shop in Galmey.
Survivors include his wife, Helen Terrell, of the home; one son, Kevin Smith of Lee's Summit; two stepsons, Robert Radford of Camdenton and Thomas Cooper of Ashland; one sister, Pat; and eight grandchildren.
Memorial services are pending at this time and will be announced by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland.
