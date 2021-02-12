Sue Ann Cansler (nee Hutcheson) was born on Aug. 4, 1941, to John and Lillian Faye Hutcheson in Bolivar.
She spent her growing years in Bolivar, graduating from Bolivar High School. She was a graduate of Southwest Baptist University and received her Bachelor of Arts in business at William Jewell College. She used her accounting skills, along with a tremendous sense of humor, in both dental and accounting offices.
Sue Ann was an avid reader, a splendid cook and a member of PEO and card clubs. As an active member of the Marshfield United Methodist Church, she sang in the adult choir, assisted with financial records and introduced the Children's Music Ministry.
She is survived by two children that she loved dearly, daughter Ashley Cansler, Los Angeles, California, and son Damon Cansler, Marshfield; brother John Hutcheson and wife Sherry, Pensacola, Florida; as well as cousins and dear friends.
Services are at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at the Marshfield United Methodist Church, with a private interment happening later, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to the Marshfield United Methodist Church Chancel Choir and left at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.