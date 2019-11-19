Anastasia “Tasia” Tenee Brewer, 35, left us unexpectedly on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.
She was born in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Feb. 29, 1984, to Brenda Nunn and David Brewer. She graduated from Bolivar High School in 2003.
Throughout the years, Tasia worked for nursing homes and hospitals in Missouri, including in the Bolivar and St. Louis areas.
Tasia’s dedication and compassion for the patients she cared for was selfless and immeasurable. Patients, staff and families with Parkview Health Care Facility adored her infectious kindness and knew they could rely on her.
The connections she made at Parkview stayed with her for years. She made the effort and took the time to attend previous patients’ funerals, as well as visit their families even after she had moved away from the area.
Tasia loved a job that not many people enjoy; however, when she put on those scrubs, her heart and soul went in with them.
Tasia was well known for her kind heart and beautiful smile, but also for her love of health and fitness. She developed a passion for the fitness community which lead her to a body building competition, where she placed second. This huge achievement pushed Tasia to continue putting incredible focus and patience into eating clean and perfecting her workouts.
Tasia provided care and love to several animals over the course of her life. She loved all animals that she raised, even ones that belonged to others. One of her most beloved pets was her dog Boots.
She is survived by her mother, Brenda Nunn of Bolivar; father, David Brewer of Lawton, Oklahoma; siblings Tyler Scheller and wife Rachel, Jonathan Brewer and wife Tia, Lacey-Anne Williams and Brooklyn Harris; and many nieces, nephews, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Graveside services for Tasia will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Slagle Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Butler Funeral Home.
