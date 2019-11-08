Terry Joe McCurdy, age 66, of Morrisville passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in his home.
He was born Nov. 13, 1952, in Bolivar to James Mahan and Alberta Pauline Wilson McCurdy.
He graduated from Marion C. Early High School, in the class of 1970.
He enjoyed going on archeological digs and collected arrowheads and rocks.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Tommy McCurdy.
He is survived by two sisters, Pamela McCurdy of Morrisville and Kathy Cowan and husband Beryl of Bolivar; a brother, James “Jim” McCurdy of Springfield; as well as several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Slagle Cemetery. Family and friends may call at their own convenience from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 9, before the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
