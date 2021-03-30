Tina Marie May, age 58, of Humansville passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021. She was born Jan. 2, 1963, in Lampasas, Texas, to Carl E.E. II and Wilma Miner.
She graduated from Rock Falls High School, Rock Fall, Illinois.
She attended the First Assembly of God Church in Bolivar.
Tina volunteered at B.A.M.A. for a few years, where she had a great following. She loved animals, exploring, and was extremely outgoing with a beautiful soul. She relied on David “Pop” to help her out with cars, her home, etc. She loved her family, her children and to help those in need.
She was preceded in death by her second husband, Tim Ethridge, and her third husband, Douglas May. Tina is survived by her parents, Wilma Hamp and husband David of Bolivar, and Carl Miner of Silt, Colorado; her children, Dustin Jensen of West Los Angeles, California, and Ciara Ethridge of Missouri; three grandchildren and one on the way; seven siblings, Cheryl Castle, John Miner, Dewayne Miner, Ernie Miner, Thomas Miner, Colt Hamp and Cynthia Miner; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
There will be a celebration of life gathering at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 3, at Pitts Chapel with Pastor Gary Ankrom officiating. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.