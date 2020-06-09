Velma Irene Wimberly Miller, 94, of Houston entered into rest on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
She was the dear wife of the late Rex Miller Sr. They married on May 16, 1943, and were together for 63 years.
She was the daughter of the late Otis and Grace Keeling Wimberly, born March 19, 1926, in Bolivar, loving mother of Joan Smith (Eddie), Houston, Rex Miller Jr. (Annie), Spring, Texas, Patricia Starrett, Minnetonka, Minnesota, Cynthia Jacob (David), Sanibel, Florida, Mary Mizera (Rick), St. Louis, and Greg Miller (Diane), Dardenne Prairie; beloved grandmother of 12, stepgrandmother of two, great-grandmother of eight, and stepgreat-grandmother of six; and sister of Louise Wimberly, Bolivar.
She was preceded in death by her grandson Kenneth Miller, sisters Betty Hutcheson and Wanda Haralson, and brother Clyde Wimberly.
Velma was a 1943 graduate of Bolivar High School.
She was a lifetime member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She served as worthy matron of Everton, Chapter #514, and after consolidating Greenfield, Chapter #488, she also served as district deputy grand matron. Velma was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary #443, Everton.
She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and had been to every Cardinals stadium through the years, just recently going to the newest.
Velma will always be remembered and treasured for her devotion to her husband and family. She was loved as a daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend.
There is no public visitation or funeral. An inurnment will be at a later date in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis. Following her wishes, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN, 38105, stjude.org/give/memorials, or Shriners Hospitals for Children — St. Louis, 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis MO 63110, lovetotherescue.org.
Arrangements were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.