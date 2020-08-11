Vesta Adella Blue passed from this earth into life eternal with her Lord and Savior on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.
She was born in Dunnegan on Feb. 3, 1924, to parents Ernie and Tracy Gamble and grew up on the family farm.
She graduated from Humansville High School in 1942 and then went on to attend Draughon’s Business College in Springfield.
Vesta then worked at KWTO radio station in Springfield and later was co-owner of Blue’s 5¢ to $1 Store in Bolivar for 28 years.
She was blessed with strong musical talent and sang since age 5 at various church and community events. This led to her and her twin sister, Violet, singing as the Gamble Twins on the Korns-a-Krackin’ radio show for four years.
Vesta loved the Lord and her church and early on got involved by teaching Sunday school at the Presbyterian Church of Dunnegan. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Bolivar for many years and among her activities was helping with meals provided to families after funerals were held there.
Vesta was married to Eugene Blue in 1950 and they had two sons, Lex and Lance, that she loved very much.
She loved to travel and did so extensively with her sister. She also enjoyed helping others and volunteered at Citizens Memorial Hospital for 17 years.
Vesta was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Violet and her brothers Glen and Rex. She is survived by her sons.
Vesta will be remembered by all who knew her as a very loving, kind, honest and helpful mother and friend and her warmth will be forever missed.
Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service was held at Greenwood Cemetery on Thursday, Aug. 6. The family wishes to thank the people in the Bolivar community who have been so kind to Vesta throughout the years, and they are sorry there was not an opportunity to personally pay respects to her at this time. Vesta’s words to all of us today would be “Life is like a mirror. We get the best results when we smile at it.”
