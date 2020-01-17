Virgil Dale Hughes, 81, was born on the family farm near Humansville on Aug. 11, 1938, to Otis Lyle Hughes and Lucy Jeanette Womble Hughes.
He departed this earth on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Lake Regional Hospital in Camdenton.
Virgil graduated from Humansville High School in 1956.
After serving in the U.S. Army, he started working at the Humansville Bank. He worked there for 31 years and was president and CEO for over 25 years.
In 1992, he was employed at Citizens Bank in Amsterdam. In 2015, he was appointed president of the Bank of Macks Creek and served on its board of directors.
Virgil was a member of the Amsterdam Masonic Lodge #141 and had served as the past master of both the Amsterdam and Humansville Masonic Lodge #144.
Virgil is survived by his son, Jeffery Dale Hughes and fiancee Jessica Esteb of Osage Beach, and since she was 2 years old, stepdaughter Christina L. Hughes of San Pedro, California. He is also survived by his grandson, Jackson Allen-Hughes, as well as brother Raymond Hughes and wife Doris of Bolivar, sister-in-law Joyce Hughes of Humansville, sister-in-law Frieda Hughes of Sedalia, and several nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Darrel Lee and Donald Dean Hughes and baby sister, Addie Lavern Hughes.
Visitation for Virgil Hughes was Friday, Jan. 17, at Butler Funeral Home in Humansville. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, in Humansville Cemetery in Humansville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Virgil’s honor to the Humansville High School Booster Club.
