Voris, Toombs named FFA state champs

Polk County is now home to two 2020 Missouri FFA state champions.
Kamryn Voris of Halfway won the top honor in the fiber and/or oil crop production category, while Jacob Toombs of Bolivar topped the veterinary science category.
While the in-person 2020 Missouri FFA State Convention was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers used video releases to honor FFA members, announce category winners and confer state FFA degrees.
A summer event will also replace many activities normally held during the annual April convention, according to an FFA news release.
Voris and Toombs were also among the 18 area category winners from Polk County, according to the state organization. Those winners include:
From Bolivar — Madison Micah Durham, ag mechanics repair and maintenance entrepreneurship; Cole Mashburn, agriscience animal systems research; Justin Vance, diversified crop production entrepreneurship; Maude Henenberg, equine science entrepreneurship; Garrett Krtek, forest management; Luke Sergent, grain production; Jacob Hale, nursery operations; Reed Fullerton, swine production; Trinity Guffey, vegetable production.
From Pleasant Hope — Cooper Choate, agricultural services; Wyatt Lynn, beef production entrepreneurship; Katelynn Bell, food service; Grant Dohle, outdoor recreation.
19 receive state degrees
Nineteen Polk County FFAers also received state FFA degrees. According to a news release, the designation is the highest award the state organization can bestow on a member.
From Bolivar — Andrea Bardot, Heather Bouling, Henenberg, Cole Mashburn, Lane Mashburn, Toombs.
From Fair Play — Mason Creed, Mason Hopkins, Scott Gary Schwartz.
From Halfway — Mattie Ackels, Carli Cable, Mikayla Gosney, Madison Higginbotham, Cheyanne Poterbin, Lindsay Simpson.
From Humansville — Katelyn Hoskins.
From Pleasant Hope — Janina Abrudan, Choate, Lynn, Macie Warner.
Star, emblem awards announced
Pleasant Hope FFA received designation as a silver emblem chapter. The award is “based on the chapter’s activities in the areas growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture,” Missouri FFA vice president Alexis Wilkinson said in a video announcement.
Bolivar’s Toombs was named a top four finalist for a state star in agriscience after winning an area star. According to an FFA video news release, star awards are based on a student's supervised agricultural experience — an opportunity for students to use knowledge they learn in the classroom and apply it to an experience outside the classroom.
The award will be announced at the rescheduled convention in November.
Other local students who received star designation at the area level include Choate of Pleasant Hope, who won for placement, and Lane Mashburn of Bolivar, who won for agribusiness.
