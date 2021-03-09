Wanda Kibby, age 87, of Bolivar, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, in her home. She was born Feb. 26, 1934. She was united in marriage to Elvin Kibby on Aug. 27, 1954, and to this union two children were born.
She was saved at the age of 22 years at Rural Hill Missionary Baptist Church and was a member of Walnut Ridge Missionary Baptist Church until her death.
Wanda loved children and helped raise, watch and babysit many of the neighborhood children, as well as her own grandchildren. Taking care of her garden, raising chickens, rabbits and Yorkie puppies were some of her many hobbies she loved to do.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gus and Beulah Viles; her husband, Elvin Kibby; her son, Edgar Kibby; a sister, Norma Jean Biglinny; stepfather Arl Dean; and three brothers-in-law, Jr. Choate, Eddie Simms and Jack Coffman.
Wanda is survived by her daughter, Keitha Horn and husband Mark of Bolivar; 12 grandchildren, Matthew, Savannah, Jason, Kelsie, Angelica, Crystal, Melissa, Eric, Keisha, Chris, Adele and Trisha; 20 great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law Pat Kibby of West Plains; two sisters, Rose Simms of Republic and Virginia Coffman of Kansas City, Kansas; a sister-in-law, Delcie Choate of Halfway; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, at Pitts Chapel. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 11, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Slagle Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to either Walnut Ridge (Van Church) Missionary Baptist Church or Slagle Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.