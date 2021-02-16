Wayne Allen Bridges, 77, of Nixa, formerly of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at home with his family by his side.
He was born on April 21, 1943, in Halfway to Melbie Ray Bridges and Zelma Marie Vincent Bridges. The family later moved to Kansas, where he graduated from Turner High School. After graduating, he joined the U.S. Army and then the Army Reserves.
He married Deborah Lynn Bradford on Aug. 27, 1977, in Overland Park, Kansas.
Wayne was saved at Jericho Missionary Baptist Church in Independence, where he was a member until moving to Nixa, where he became a member of Southside Missionary Baptist Church in Bolivar.
Wayne loved to work in the yard and grow his own garden. Tomatoes were his specialty. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Wayne worked for Chrysler for over 25 years. He first worked for Bill Neal Chrysler/Plymouth, Dealers Claim Service, and then went on to John Wallace Dodge and Steve Oliver’s Dodge, where he retired in 2005.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Deborah Lynn Bridges, of the home; three daughters, Lisa Bridges and wife Sarah of Novato, California, Misty Spotts and Jason Lytle of Overland Park, Kansas, and Stacie Swanson and husband Kyle of Derby, Kansas; one son, Ryan Bridges of Clever; six grandchildren, Khilea, Jake, Hadlie, Avery, Milo and Easton; one sister, Karen Cheatham and husband Bill of Overland Park, Kansas; two brothers, Byron Bridges and wife Linda of Blue Springs, and Ken Bridges and wife Karen of Overland Park, Kansas, as well as many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compassus Living Foundation or Southside Missionary Baptist Church.
Arrangements are pending at this time but will be announced by Butler Funeral Home of Bolivar.
