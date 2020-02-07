Wilma Jean Mitchell was born Dec. 15, 1933, to Ralph Moore and Geneva Wallen Moore. She departed this life Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at 86 years of age.
At age 15, she and Donald married in a double wedding ceremony with her sister Marjorie and Roy Cornell. This marriage began Jan. 15, 1949, and spanned 70 years, setting an example of love, commitment and determination for all of the generations that follow.
Their lifelong home was the homestead of Donald’s great-great-grandfather.
She welcomed the extended families of 10 generations and always was ready to put a meal on the table for whoever was present. Wilma, our beloved Grandma Sweetie, delighted in being with her family and spending time with friends.
For 27 years, Grandma Sweetie saw to it that those folks took a week-long camping trip, known as the Mitchell Family Float, usually held on the Niangua River. She would say “You don’t have to be a Mitchell, and you don’t have to float, I hope you can come. (It was OK if you couldn’t come this year, but we’ll miss you).”
Wilma attended Sunday school as a child at Aldrich United Methodist Church and served the church faithfully throughout her life. She served as membership chair, treasurer, UMW president and many other offices of the church. She made it her mission to see that the church served others through countless church dinners, mission projects, Sunday school teaching and funeral dinners. She was always good for a pecan pie, a gooseberry cobbler and a huge dish of candied sweet potatoes.
She loved gardening, growing fruits, vegetables and flowers.
She served her community on the Morrisville Lions Club, Polk County Extension, the Polk County Republican Committee and the elections at the Wishart precinct. She enjoyed being with youth, leading 4-H groups and attending school sports events.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Donald.
Their five children survive, Jeanne (Rick) Thompson, Carthage; Donald Wayne (Pam McGill) Mitchell, Aldrich; Linda (David) Punch, Joplin; Steven (Donna) Mitchell, Bolivar; Kathy Shipley, Willard. She is survived by 19 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren. Additional survivors are a sister, Marjorie Cornell, Bolivar; a brother, Billy Moore (Joyce) Bolivar; two aunts, Doris Swabby, Neosho, and Lois Allred, Stockton; a sister-in-law, Cleora Rowan, Lee’s Summit. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Pitts Chapel. Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Aldrich United Methodist Church, Aldrich. Burial will follow at the Mitchell Campground Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions by be made to either the Aldrich United Methodist Church or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
