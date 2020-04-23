All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
Shortly after Bolivar’s Paul Long started working from home, his wife called him out.
Long, along with nearly all of the employees at Ollis/Akers/Arney Insurance and Business Advisers, have temporarily stopped coming into their offices to protect themselves and their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For Long, that’s meant keeping a home office — something he said he’s tried never to do.
“I always felt like my house was my sanctuary,” he said.
Then things changed.
“I remember in the first week and half of working from home, I was supposed to be grilling outside,” he said. “I had the grill going, but my home office was right by it, and I sat down to do some work. It got to be 8 at night, and my wife came down and she said, ‘You're going to have to shut it down. You can't live in here.’”
It’s what life has become for many professionals who have started working from home during the pandemic, blending two normally separate facets of life — work and home.
Long said his wife made him an “Open” sign to keep on the door of his home office, with business hours outlined to help him delineate the two.
“I haven’t stuck to it completely, but I see that sign and it is helping me some,” he said.
The process of change
For Ollis/Akers/Arney, the move from doing business in-person to working remotely went fairly smoothly, Long said.
The business actually started the move weeks before the most severe impacts of the virus had been realized, Long said.
“I was put in charge of making sure everyone was ready to work at home, just because we wanted to have flexible schedules,” he said.
The technology was in place before the virus hit, he said, and the business had planned a work-from-home day for Thursday, March 19, sending all employees home to test the system.
In the end, management met Monday, March 16, and opted to send employees home Tuesday, March 17.
It’s worked, he said.
“Insurance is a business where we really don't have to see you face-to-face,” he said. “We can do everything over the phone or video conference, and you can docusign, as long as you've got an email address.”
Long said he’s even left documents for clients to pick up, so they can avoid in-person contact.
“Clients love the fact that we’ve found other ways to get in touch with them,” he said.
Unique experience
For financial adviser Aaron Sloan with Strategic Financial Concepts’ Bolivar office, it’s also been a unique experience.
“A lot of the software we use for virtual meetings, I already had in place,” he said. “The biggest change is that I’m used to sitting in front of people and coaching clients face-to-face. When you go virtual, it’s more difficult to read body language, and you have to teach clients in a different way.”
Sloan said he’s also had to contend with the distractions that come with working from home.
“I think the best thing I've done is to set up a separate space with the same setup I have in my office,” he said. “I think that helps to set those boundaries of, ‘This is my workspace,’ because it makes it easier to leave the work things in the workspace. If you don’t have that separation, it may blend together, and you end up awake in the middle of the night sending emails.”
While he said he’s been able to work through those distractions, some clients, new to working and discussing their finances at home, haven’t.
“Any time you're meeting with clients, they’re going to have their own distractions, and at home those can be even more serious,” he said.
Making the best of it
In contrast, Ben Salmon with Polk County KLIFE said in some ways, the pandemic has enhanced his ability to communicate with some students.
KLIFE is a nationwide non-profit parachurch ministry with a local location on South Lillian Avenue.
But Bolivar’s KLIFE house, once full of happy, active youth groups, is currently empty.
“We don’t gather,” he said. “I don’t meet with people.”
However, Salmon said, some of his busiest students now have time to talk, even if it is via video chat.
“Obviously, no one would ever want a situation like this, but there have been some high points. I’ve been able to meet with those guys twice a week,” he said. “These are guys who are very involved, and they never have any time. I’ve gotten to see them more than ever, and I think most of them have bought in and read their Bible more than ever.”
It’s also been tricky, he said. Working from home has meant new hours for Salmon and his family.
“You look up, and you've been working nonstop,” he said. “Some days you don’t start until noon, so you have to set rhythms and routines.”
Long said his firm has come up with new ways to handle the new normal and, at times, even make the best of it.
“We recently sent out a care package,” he said. “We’ve also organized our first round of happy hours where we split our agency off into four groups. We’ve got fun game options to keep up morale, but most importantly, we’re not talking about work.”
