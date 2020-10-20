The Polk County Historical Society is seeking help locating information for a project at the Netherlands American Cemetery in Margarten, Netherlands.
The project, Faces of Margarten, seeks to memorialize World War II soldiers.
Working with Teresa Hirsch of Indianapolis, Indiana, an American volunteer assisting the cemetery, the historical society is looking for photographs of two soldiers with Polk County roots — Deyrell C. Anderson and Earl J. Doke.
Anyone with information on Anderson or Doke should contact the Polk County Historical Society at polk.co.mo.history@gmail.com or Hirsch at teresahirsch@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.