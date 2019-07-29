Mr. and Mrs. Bob Allard of Bolivar announce the engagement of their daughter, Brandi, to Bryant Payne, son of Judy Payne and Joe Payne, both of Bolivar.
The bride-to-be is a 2006 Bolivar High School graduate and is pursuing a teaching degree from Drury University. She is employed by Bank of Bolivar.
The prospective groom is a 2012 BHS graduate. He is emplyed by the Missouri Department of Transportation and is self-employed as a farmer.
Wedding plans are for Saturday, Oct. 12, at Ritzy Ranch in Bolivar.
