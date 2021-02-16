Garry and Bonnie (Hampton) Bays will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this month.
The Bays were married on Feb. 19, 1971, at Southern Hills Baptist Church in Bolivar.
Both Garry and Bonnie, who met through mutual friends, have lived in Polk County all of their lives.
To their union, two children were born — Brian Bays and wife Amanda and Briana Modlin and husband Chris.
They have three grandchildren, Logan and Landon Modlin and Westin Bays.
Garry worked with Kraft Foods in Springfield before retiring. Bonnie is employed by Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar.
Garry and Bonnie celebrated their anniversary by taking a cruise to Australia and New Zealand. They love to travel and have been to all 50 states.
They said “love and understanding” is the secret to their happiness.
Due to COVID-19, the family will not be hosting a reception. However, they ask friends and family to shower the couple with cards, sent to 4057 S. 122nd Road, Bolivar MO 65613.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.