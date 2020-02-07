Heather Morrison Sitton and Tanner Sitton of Bolivar are the parents of a daughter, Briar Ann Rose Sitton, born at 3:30 a.m. Dec. 26, 2019.
She weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long.
She joins a sibling, Baylor.
Maternal grandparents are Danny and Becky Morrison of Dunnegan. Paternal grandparents are Dennis and Shawntell Sitton of Bolivar.
Great-grandparents are Edward and Jenny Morrison, Deanna Johnson, Kenny and Sue Mincks, and Elsie Sitton.
