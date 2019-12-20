Andrea Wingo Wollard and Justin Wollard, Norman, Oklahoma, are the parents of a son, Caleb Jordan Lee Wollard, born at 12:31 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Norman Regional Health Plex Heart Hospital, Norman, Oklahoma.
He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Allen and Edna Wingo, Shawnee, Oklahoma. Paternal grandparents are Larry and Judy Wollard, Bolivar.
Great-grandparents are the late Bysor and Maxine Shelenhamer and the late Cecil and Faye Wollard.
