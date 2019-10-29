Gene Davis and Irene Krtek Davis of Bolivar will celebrate 60 years of matrimony Saturday, Nov. 2, during a celebration with family and friends.
The event will be from 4 to 6 p.m. in a community room at Citizens Memorial Hospital, Bolivar.
While cards are welcome, no gifts are requested.
Irene is retired, while Gene is self-employed.
The couple has two children, Terri Angleton of Bolivar and Tim Davis of Marion, Montana; five grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
