Genovas to celebrate golden anniversary

Joe and Peggy Genova, Bolivar, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary next week.
Before moving to Bolivar in June 2009, the couple lived in Running Springs, California.
Joe retired from the City of Big Bear Lake, California, in June 2009.
They are members of Zion Lutheran Church in Bolivar.
The couple was married June 4, 1971, in Warren, Michigan.
A celebratory trip to Italy is planned for a later date.
