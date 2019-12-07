Vergie Heffel of Luray, Kansas, will celebrate her 100th birthday Wednesday, Dec. 19, in Bolivar.
Vergie spent 67 of these years with her husband Harold. The couple was blessed with five children, 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
To wish Vergie a happy birthday, send a card to Vergie Heffel at 810 N. Albany Ave., Bolivar MO 65613.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.