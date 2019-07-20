The Polk County Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Polk County North Ward Museum, 201 W. Locust St., Bolivar.
The speaker, Jean Pufahl Vincent, will discuss some of the highlights of her experience as a volunteer at the National Archives in Washington, D.C.
The public is invited to attend.
