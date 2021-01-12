Stanley and Velma Lear of Humansville celebrated their 70th anniversary this month.
They were married Jan. 7, 1951.
Their children are Don and Kim Lear McKee of Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, and Steve and Charla Lear of Bolivar. The couple has three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Stanley worked in construction and Velma was an office assistant before they both retired.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no celebration is planned at this time.
