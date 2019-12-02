Haley Danielle Morrison, daughter of Danny and Becky Morrison, Dunnegan, and Johnathan Henry McGowin, son of Robert and Wendy McGowin, Stockton, announce their engagement and upcoming marriage.
The bride-to-be, a Dunnegan resident and graduate of Bolivar High School, is a registered nurse.
The prospective groom, a Stockton resident and graduate of Stockton High School, works as a police officer for the Bolivar Police Department.
Wedding plans are for Friday, Dec. 13.
