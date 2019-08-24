Steve and Jean Morrow were united in marriage on Aug. 22, 1969, in Windsor.
Following the wedding, they came to Bolivar to attend Southwest Baptist College. They have lived in Bolivar all but four of their 50 years together.
The Morrows have two children, Matt Morrow and wife Rachael, who live in Springfield, and Missy Vestal and husband Brady of Bolivar.
Steve and Jean also have five grandchildren.
The couple celebrated their anniversary by cheering on their favorite Cardinal baseball teams in Springfield and St. Louis with close friends and family.
