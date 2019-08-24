NewsNote for Saturday, Aug. 24

Smith wins Outstanding Teen talent segment
Bolivar High School sophomore Shae Smith, who was crowned Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen in June, earned the preliminary talent win at the 2019 Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Competition in Orlando, Florida.
Smith performed a jazz dance routine to “September.”
Smith, 15, is a varsity softball player, a competitive dancer, and the 2019 MO Prudential Spirit of Community award winner. She is the daughter of Mark and Angie Smith of Bolivar.
She will receive a $500 scholarship. She was also awarded a $3,000 scholarship and named Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Maker.
After being crowned Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen in June, Smith spent 10 days in Orlando competing for the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen title along with 51 other state contestants. Smith finished the week placing 4th runner-up overall, receiving a $2,000 cash scholarship and a 4-year Presidential Scholarship to the University of Alabama.
