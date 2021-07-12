NewsNotes for Saturday, July 10

BOLIVAR TECHNICAL COLLEGE’S medical assistant and professional nursing classes of 2021 graduated on Friday, April 30, according to a BTC news release. Thirty-five RN students received their Associates of Science in Nursing, one MA student received an Associates in Medical Assisting and two MA students received a Certificate in Medical Assisting.
MAs can work in the front office of medical facilities setting up appointments, getting patient medical history and more, or they can work in the back office of medical facilities, taking patients’ vital signs, giving injections and assisting with medical procedures, the release stated.
The MA and RN students overcame many obstacles while completing classes during the pandemic, the release added.
“Initially,” RN graduate Veronica Mann said in the release, “I was a little mad about COVID because of how it was affecting our program. We had to do several classes online and with my age, that was a challenge. Soon I began to understand that as a nurse, things do not always go as planned and you must be able to adapt. The instructors at BTC always made sure we felt supported though and helped us get to graduation day.”
• • •
BOLIVAR MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL will host seventh and eighth grade football camp from 8 to 10 a.m. Monday through Thursday, July 12-15, at the high school practice field.
• • •
SOUTHWEST BAPTIST UNIVERSITY’S GORDON & JUDY DUTILE HONORS PROGRAM had 13 students who presented their Senior Honors Capstone Experience projects during an open house on Tuesday, May 4, according to a university news release.
“These projects are excellent examples of the mission of the Dutile Honors Program — to challenge and support high-ability students by fostering fierce curiosity, intellectual humility, thriving community, and holistic growth and development,” program director Jodi Meadows said in the release.
“Honors Capstone allows students to develop a self-directed course of study and create a project that is a unique culmination to their undergraduate experience,” Meadows said. “Honors graduates often list Capstone as their most substantive academic experience in honors. I'm exceedingly proud of these students, their work and their accomplishments.”
Students are admitted to the Dutile Honors Program before their freshman year through a competitive process, the release noted. The program includes nine honors-specific courses designed to provide scholastic enrichment and opportunities for practical application and professional development; honors colloquium for sophomores and juniors; and the Senior Honors Capstone Experience that allows students to complete a project or research in the student’s field of study, including the integration of faith and discipline.
Polk County students who presented projects include the following:
Mikayla Becker of Bolivar, daughter of Ray and Cheri Becker, presented “Forensic Accounting.”
Caleb Burnham of Bolivar, son of Brian and Arlita Burnham, presented “Analysis of Machine-Learning Taught AI in Game Development.”
Haley Stoner of Bolivar, daughter of William and Tracy Gill, presented “The Impact of Stress on Vaccine Response in Beef Calves.”
The release said the Dutile Honors Program started during the fall 2005 semester and now has 278 graduates.
For more information, contact Dana Steward, assistant provost for general education and transition, at 328-1425 or dsteward@SBUniv.edu.
• • •
SOUTHWEST BAPTIST UNIVERSITY’S 2021 WRITING CONTEST WINNERS received awards and small cash prizes, with the top entries appearing in “SCOP,” the online literary journal of the Department of Language and Literature, according to a university news release.
The contest was open to any current SBU student.
In the non-documented essay category, Ana Brizendine won first place with “The Infinite Road to Literacy,” and Taylor Brown won second place with “Literacy Narrative.”
In the short story category, Josey Murphy won first place with “Bonfire,” Hannah Loftin won second place with “Jones Family Lived in the House on the Corner” and Tonya Eileen-Perdue Baida won third place with “Trusting in Magic.”
In the documented essay category, Anna Saffels won first place with “Sometimes I’ll Start a Sentence, y No Sé a Dónde Va,” and Sarah Teubner won second place with “A Record of English.”
In the poetry category, Taylor Brown won first place with “Tell Me Again How to Suffer Properly,” Anna Saffels won second place with “Good Morning, My Beloved” and Taylor Brown won third place with “If There is not Peace at this Pond.”
• • •
KELIE L. HENDERSON AND NATHAN L. PAINTER of Bolivar have been named to Missouri Southern State University’s Spring 2021 dean’s list, in which full-time students must have a GPA of 3.75 or above on a 4.0 scale.
• • •
ABIGAIL E. SHERRER of Bolivar has been named to Baylor University’s Spring 2021 dean's academic honor list, in which a full-time student must have at least a GPA of 3.7 with no grade lower than a “C” while enrolled.
• • •
AMANDA WHITNEY MCCULLAH of Bolivar graduated from Arkansas State with a Masters of Science in Education after majoring in early childhood education.
• • •
TINA CLEAVINGER of Bolivar graduated from Arkansas State with a Bachelor of General Studies after majoring in general studies.
