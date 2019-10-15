MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY recently named its summer 2019 dean’s list. To be placed on the dean’s list, a student must be enrolled in at least six credit hours during the summer semester and earn a semester GPA between 3.5 and 4.0 on a 4-point scale.Polk County students earning spots on the list include the following:
• From Bolivar — Rachael Cox, Charles Kurtz, Richard Nebel, Kayla Rehder.
• From Fair Play — Jake Myers.
• From Halfway — Brittany Ball, John Ginnings.
• From Pleasant Hope — Hayden Windmiller.
• • •
JUSTIN VILES of Bolivar has been named to the State Technical College of Missouri’s summer 2019 dean’s list. To be placed on the list, a full-time student must earn a semester GPA between 3.5 and 4.0 on a 4-point scale.
