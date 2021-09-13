THE FAIR PLAY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1961 celebrated its 60th class reunion on Sunday, June 27. Those able to attend were Gary Rice, Ted Barker, Glenda Carlyle Miller, Marquita Payne Gravely, Joyce Curry Davolt, Violetta Wright Patterson and Roddie Hughs.
• • •
BOLIVAR TECHNICAL COLLEGE launched its new alumni association for its hundreds of graduates on Thursday, Aug. 26. The goal of this group is to be a free resource for alumni once they are in their careers, allowing graduates to stay connected with their classmates and alma mater.
A group of alumni were polled by BTC staff to gain insight into opinions and resources they would value in an alumni association. Based on alumni polls, BTC staff built a website with resources for alumni like student loan forgiveness information, job opportunities at local healthcare facilities, healthcare worker or student discounts, a BTC shop filled with gear to show alumni pride for their alma mater, a campus event calendar and a place to share their success stories.
The alumni can also join a private BTC Alumni Association Community on Facebook to connect with their former classmates. This will be a place for alumni to encourage each other, feel supported, get questions answered and discuss topics related to their field. The staff also plans on regularly releasing a newsletter with updates and to highlight graduates and faculty.
“BTC alumni are a special group of people serving their communities and we want to give back to them,” new BTC alumni representative Katie Tarrant said in a news release. “Most of our students say this school is like a family, and we want to foster that feeling even after graduation.”
Tarrant is on campus Monday through Friday to work with alumni if they need assistance and stay updated on resources available for them.
For BTC graduates who haven’t received an email with the invitation to join the free alumni association, call 777-5062.
BTC also kicked off the fall semester by offering Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint to its students, faculty and staff for free.
After experiencing online classes last year, faculty wanted better software for all students and a more streamlined way of communicating with them.
“Many of our students have voiced a need for these products in the past when they weren’t included on their personal laptop,” BTC President Charlotte Gray said in the release. “We’re happy to be saving our students money and filling a need for both our students and faculty. We’re trying to do whatever we can to make their lives easier.”
BTC students will be using these programs daily to complete class work, as well as using Office 365 email to communicate with teachers and classmates.
“We are fortunate to have access to tools that make education, communication and organization easier so that we can focus on student success,” director of nursing education Erin Mock, MSN, RN said.
The faculty are now able to create “teams” to manage clinical paperwork and student progression more easily. This creates a platform that instructors can view performance in real time while students are going to many clinical sites off-campus.
The returning professional nursing and practical nursing cohorts, as well as the new general education students and new RN cohort students, will be the first to get these upgrades. All future BTC students will also receive the Microsoft Office 365 benefits.
• • •
SOUTHWEST BAPTIST UNIVERSITY has released its spring 2021 honor roll list with the following Polk County students:
From Aldrich — Lauren Long of the honor’s list.
From Bolivar — Mikayla Becker, Jackson Brown, Trevor Conley, Tymon Conway, Laura Dixon, Callen Dye, Rachel Evans, Madeline Geurin, Bladen Hancock, Souvuoch Heng, Margaret Hopwood, Sarrah Hottes, Abigayle Knight, Michael McNeal, Courtney Miller, Meleah Murray, Austin Pfrimmer, Chloe Pfrimmer, Paige Reynolds, Mackenzie Roberts, Julieana Sherwood, Kylie Steverson, Haley Stoner, Alyssa Tabor and Lucas Yohn of the trustees’ list; Anna Bandy, Mariah Barber, Kalen Bradley, Jesse Gann, Melissa Harris, Nathan Hooper, Corynn Knight, Gabriel Long and Collin Yung of the president’s list; Lindsey Applegate, Lindsey Barton, Julianna Biggs, Cameron Carr, Aleena DeRossett, Rheagan Hancock, Raegan Kelly, Joshua Lewis, Brennenjamin Noyes, Josue Palacios, Mariah Shelenhamer, Jessica Struckman, Holly Thomas, Jaden Thompson, William vanHoornbeek and Josiah Williford of the dean’s list and Thomas Bledsoe, Peter Bowling, Rayna Cochran, Samuel Creasy, Sarah Creasy, Emerson Fish, Jack Hadank, Taylor Hendrix, Samantha John, Jeanie Kelley, Samuel Lewright, Andrew Miller, Mgcini Mpofu, Jenna Nelson, Marie Noyes, Jesaiah Phipps, Stephen Pitts, James Robinson, Jacob Roderick, Abigail Rogers, Braden Rothdiener, Emily Terry, Hannah Toombs and Ashley Wilson of the honor’s list.
From Brighton — Landon Fisher of the trustees' list, Joy Hudgins and Madolyn Sanchez of the president’s list and Zakhary Taylor of the honor’s list.
From Dunnegan — Annmarie Heffernan of the trustees' list and Laura Tuesburg of the honor's list.
From Fair Play — Peter Welter of the trustees' list and Eliott Johnson of the honor's list.
From Flemington — Ashley Horton of the trustees' list.
From Halfway — Jordan Hillenburg of the trustees' list and Amanda Foster of the deans' list.
From Humansville — Jacob Hake of the president's list.
From Morrisville — Abigail Painter of the president's list and Jacob Weihe of the honor's list.
From Pleasant Hope — Autumn Orbin and Adlai Rehm of the trustees' list, Abby Henson of the president's list and Joshua Norton and Salette Trujillo of the honor's list.
From Polk — Mattie Ackels and Jenna Roberts of the trustees' list.
