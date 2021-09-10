NewsNotes for Wednesday, Sept. 8

KEIGHLYN E. JOHNSON of Pleasant Hope High School has graduated and been selected to receive the Dale and Carol Sechler Scholarship, administered by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.
Johnson, the daughter of Angela and Michael Johnson, is attending the University of Missouri this fall, where she plans to pursue veterinary science, per a news release.
She said her dream is to own a veterinary clinic with different branches for each specialization, such as large, small and exotic animals.
“I am so thankful, excited and blessed to receive this scholarship. With this help, I can strive towards my future goals,” Johnson said.
The scholarship fund — established in 2013 by Carol Sechler to honor her late husband and his hometown of Pleasant Hope — supports graduating seniors of PHHS. It is held under the Bolivar Area Community Foundation.
• • •
MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY announced its summer 2021 dean's list, in which undergraduate students must be enrolled in at least six credit hours during the summer semester and attain at least a GPA of 3.50.
The list contained the following Polk County students:
From Bolivar — Allison Ashlock, Holly Baker, Angel Creag, Malerie Grant, Erica Reynolds and Al Thompson.
From Fair Play — Hannah Michaelis.
From Morrisville — Sapphire Looney.
From Pleasant Hope — Makenna Cornelison and Jaydin Lee.
From Polk — Taylor Pinon.
• • •
JEN COCHRAN of Bolivar is among Southeast Missouri State University's spring and summer 2021 graduates. Cochran graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
• • •
IAN TAYLOR GILPIN OF ALDRICH AND CIERRA LYNN RODENBAUGH OF HUMANSVILLE graduated from University of Central Missouri, part of the university’s 150-year Class. Gilpin graduated with a Bachelor of Arts. Rodenbaugh received a Bachelor of Science degree and graduated cum laude, in which a student must attain a GPA of 3.50 to 3.74.
