Majesti Rash and Hayden Conner, both of Morrisville, were married in a ceremony Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the Davis Pavilion in Bolivar.
Minister Jerri Murders of San Antonio, Texas, officiated the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Tim and Laura Rash of Bolivar. The groom is the son of Michael Conner of Morrisville and Kellie Conner of Bolivar.
The bride was given in marriage by her father, Tim.
Addie Murders of Bolivar, best friend of the bride, was maid of honor. Summer Rash of Austin, Texas, sister of bride, and Shawna Coble of Marshfield, cousin of the bride, were bridesmaids.
Best man was Ethan Conner of Bolivar, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Chris Harris and Joey Clark, both of Bolivar.
Aailyah Harris of Bolivar, niece of the groom, was flower girl. Xavier and Grayson Rash of Morrisville, both sons of the bride, were ring bearers.
After a reception at Bolivar’s 4H building, the couple went on a wedding trip to Gulf Shores, Alabama.
The bride works for Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, and the groom is employed by Insul in Nixa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.