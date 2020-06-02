Harold Reynolds and Mary Jo Buitt Reynolds celebrated 65 years together Wednesday, May 27.
They both graduated From Bolivar High School.
The couple was married by the late Dr. A. J. McClung on May 27, 1955, in the chapel of First & Calvary Presbyterian Church, Springfield.
They have one son, David Reynolds, his wife, Melisa, and three grandchildren, Ashley, Matthew and Maddison.
