Santa Claus is comin’ to town

What kind of stories does Santa Claus tell?
Local kids can find out at the Bolivar High School JAG Storytime with Santa event from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Dec. 15 and 17, at the high school.
Children will enjoy a story and photo with Santa, followed by a cookie and hot chocolate with Mrs. Claus before playing games in Santa's Village.
The event is free for children 10 and younger. To register, visit bit.ly/2URboBn.
Donations are accepted.
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be followed.
For more information, email stucker@bolivarschools.org.
Wheatland PTSO Christmas Bazaar
The Wheatland Parent Teacher Student Organization will hold its 33rd annual Christmas Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Wheatland School Gymnasium.
The event will feature music, door prizes and a Santa visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., along with a silent auction, vendor booths and concessions.
For more information, call Janet Gordon at 282-5987.
Boone’s Christmas Extravaganza
Boone’s BBQ Barn will host its second annual Christmas Extravaganza starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.
Breakfast will be served through 11 a.m., and multiple vendors will be present for Christmas shopping from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will also feature giveaways.
Santa will be present from noon to 3 p.m.
Polar pictures
Area kids can get a free picture in front of a Christmas backdrop at the Polk County Library in Bolivar from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 18-19.
Free craft kits are included with each picture.
Grinch painting
Fired Up Pottery and Events will hold a Grinch canvas painting class from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11.
Cost is $25, plus tax, and participants are asked to call or message the business’ Facebook page to reserve a spot.
Christmas parade
The Bolivar Christmas Parade will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12.
This year’s theme is “Be thankful for Christmas.”
Cash prizes will be awarded for floats, and ribbons will be presented to equestrian entries.
Light the Park
Light the Park Christmas displays at Dunnegan Memorial Park opened last month and will remain up through the end of December.
It’s the 17th year of the event, per the chamber.
According to the chamber, the drive-thru display — scheduled for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. nightly — is free of charge, but local not-for-profit organizations will collect donations each night at the park entrance.
In 2019, more than $13,000 was raised for the participating organizations, according to the chamber’s Judy Ross.
“Thanks to a grant from the Bolivar Area Community Foundation and other generous donors, this year’s event will feature more displays and additional lights,” Ross said in a news release. “Visitors may also tune their radios to a specific setting to listen to Christmas music and messages while driving through the park.”
A calendar of participating organizations, and the night their group will collect donations, is available on the chamber’s Facebook page and at bolivarchamber.com.
For more information, call 326-4118 or visit facebook.com/bolivarchamber.
Red Kettle Bell ringing
Community Outreach Ministries and The Salvation Army are out at local businesses for their annual Christmas Kettle Campaign.
According to a COM news release, money raised through the campaign is used by COM to help local families with needs, including rent, utilities, transportation, medication and more throughout the year. In 2020, COM used this funding to assist 197 families with emergency needs in Polk County, the release stated.
The first day of the public Kettle Campaign was Friday, Nov. 27, and the campaign will continue through Christmas Eve. Donations can also be accepted online at bolivarcom.org/bellringing.
COM is currently recruiting volunteers to ring the bells at Bolivar’s Walmart and Wood’s Supermarket. Those interested may sign up for shifts on COM’s website.
According to the release, there are 432 total shifts to fill in order to offer the best chance to meet the fundraising goal of $28,000.
For more information, contact Micah Titterington at info@bolivarcom.org or 326-2769.
SYC sign-ups underway
Sign-up for this year’s Polk County Christian Social Ministries’ Share Your Christmas will run each Monday and Wednesday through Monday, Dec. 7, at the PCCSM Free Store.
Those wanting to sign up should contact Salvation Army/COM at 326-2769 to set up a time to pick up the intake form and application for SYC.
The application should be filled out completely and brought or mailed to PCCSM at PO Box 254 in Bolivar.
The angel trees, which benefit the event, are up in several stores throughout Polk County. Families with children should get their SYC applications turned in as soon as possible so gift suggestions can be added to the angel trees.
Distribution will be Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 16-17, and will be drive-through only. A waiting room will not be available.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, PCCSM will follow the rule of wearing a mask, social distancing if at all possible and frequent hand washing/sanitizing.
These rules have been in effect at the PCCSM Clothing Center, according to a news release. The group plans to try to keep the number waiting inside to sign up to five and asks that no children come.
Open Hearts drive thru
The Open Hearts United Methodist Church in Bolivar will present “O Holy Night,” a Christmas Eve drive-thru event, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24.
The event will feature a drive-thru of the church’s parking lot, featuring caroling, a live nativity scene, Scripture, ornaments and optional communion.
Christmas at the ranch
Simply Loved Boutique will host a Christmas shopping event at The Pitchfork Restaurant, south of Bolivar, featuring boutique clothing, home decor, handmade items and home baked goods on Thursday, Dec. 10.
Message the organizer’s Facebook page to register as a vendor.
