Splashing into history

Bolivar Barracudas placed third at the 2021 Southwest Missouri Championship Public Swim Club on Wednesday, July 7.
It’s Bolivar’s first time ever placing at the championship meet, according to Barracuda coach Natalie Holt.
“They all scored us points, and we could not have won without them all,” Holt said. “It really did take the whole team to win!”
Due to the morning meet running over, the afternoon meet started over an hour later with kids arriving around 12:45 p.m. and the last race starting at 10 p.m, she said.
Sixty-one of Bolivar Barracudas’ team members went to the meet and helped the team score 1,540.5 points to win third place.
Points are scored by finishing in the top 16. The Barracudas had 62 top 16 finishes, 29 top 6 finishes and 27 top 3 finishes, according to results provided to the BH-FP.
The 61 Barracuda team members who went to the championship meet include the following: Abigail Button, Madison Button, Hudson Button, Kate Caddy, Carmen Caddy, Caleb Caddy, Colin Carrel, Adelyn Carrel, Owen Cornell, Jorden Culbertson, Lilly Daulton, Benaiah Dhondt, Braydon Dhondt, Livvy Garrison, Nicholas Goff, Summer Goff, Haizley Gray, Ava Griffith, Asher Griffith, Clara Harless, Sam Harless, Rebekah Harless, Calvin Harless, Hazel Harless, Mylee Holm, Everly Holt, Hayden Holt, Ana Hood, Abrym Inman, Palynn Inman, Asher Jump, Millie Jump, Adalyn Jump, Caden Jump, Aby Kaufmann, Amberlynn Keightley, Allison Leslie, Abbygail Loiselle, Margaret Loiselle, Macy Moores, Boston Niven, Aiden Nuttall, Amaliea O'Hara, Emrys O'Hara, Kinadie Reed, Shannon Root, Hudson Ryan, Asa Scholten, Bryton Shive, Tori Skinkle, Mason Stanley, Macie Stark , Kimber Stephens, Eli Steward, Reisig Stone, Ernest Taylor, Kamryn Vest, Hannah Watkins, Brendlee Wolf, Benaiah Wolf and Stormi Wright.
The swimmers who had one or more top 3 finishes in their individual events include the following: Benaiah Wolf, Brendlee Wolf, Owen Cornell, Sam Harless, Hayden Holt, Asa Scholten, Abrym Inman, Braydon Dhondt, Asher Jump, Reisig Stone, Caden Jump and Macie Stark.
