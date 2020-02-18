Ron and Helen Stander will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary at an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church’s McKenna Hall in Bolivar.
Hosts will be their five children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Rick and Beth Stander, Fremont, Indiana; Linda Stander, Springfield; Dan and Judith Stander and family, Republic; Alan and Lori Stander and family, Morrisville; and Roger and Tammy Stander and family, Morrisville.
Friends and family are invited to attend, and the honor of your presence is the only gift requested.
Ron Stander and Helen Francka were married Feb. 19, 1955, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bolivar.
