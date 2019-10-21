Danny and Marcie Trantham will celebrate 50 years of marriage next week.
They were married Oct. 24, 1969, at Enon Missionary Baptist Church in Wishart.
Their children and grandchildren invite family and friends to help the couple celebrate their golden anniversary from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, in Community Room 2 at Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.
