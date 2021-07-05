Free summer lunches to return
Bolivar’s free summer lunch program is set to return Tuesday, July 6.
The program, a partnership between the Polk County Health Center and Community Outreach Ministries, will serve free grab and go meals to children, ages 0 to 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Cribbs Family Youth Park in Bolivar.
Adult meals are $1.
The program runs through Aug. 13.
Tractor pull set for July 10
The annual Halfway Antique-Farm Stock-Classic Tractor Pull will be Saturday, July 10, at the Lions Club grounds in Halfway. Weigh-in starts at 1 p.m. with the first class of tractors pulling at 6.
Trophies will be presented to the top four finishers in each class.
All proceeds go toward community projects and facility maintenance. Admission is $5 per person, with kids 10 and under free. Attendees should bring lawn chairs.
Concessions, such as grilled hamburgers, hot dogs and homemade pie, will be available.
Contact Casey Jones at 328-9051 or Dean Voris at 399-3665 for more information.
According to a news release, Lions Clubs International is the world's largest volunteer service organization, with clubs all over the globe. Lions clubs are recognized for their service to the blind and visually impaired people.
Art Sync Gallery announces July events
Art Sync Gallery in Bolivar has announced the following upcoming events:
Saturday, July 10, 1-3 p.m.: Scratch Board Class by Kathy Roweton. For beginners or experienced. Fee is $25 and all materials are provided. Go by the gallery to sign up for this class. Open to the public.
Thursday, July 15, 6-8 p.m.: Life Drawing Studio at the gallery. $5/$8 fee for live model. Open to the public.
Saturday, July 24, 2-4 p.m.: Free community event. Come try out different art materials, including oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, colored pencils, etc.
SBU adds new Global Education majors
Southwest Baptist University continues to expand degree offerings with an international focus with two new Global Education degrees, available in Elementary Education or Middle School Education. The degrees were developed as part of the new SBU Global initiative.
“SBU Global encompasses several aspects of cultural diversity, including bringing more international students to our Bolivar campus and sending more of our students on study abroad experiences,” Kelly Malone, director of global education, said in a news release. “Another component is increasing culture diversity in our degree offerings. Education is a natural addition to other globally focused degrees in International Business, Intercultural Studies and a Cross-Cultural Ministry concentration within the Christian Ministry degree.”
SBU’s “innovative Intercultural Studies program prepares students with academic training and practical experience needed for long-term service in a cross-cultural setting,” the release added. A six-month semester abroad experience required in the program allows students to be immersed fully in another culture to gain experience in ministry, language acquisition and cultural acclimation.
“We are so blessed to have the Intercultural Studies degree at SBU to help complement our Education degree offerings and make these new degrees possible,” Jennifer Fox, assistant professor of education, certification officer and coordinator of clinical experiences, said in the release. “We have worked with the ICS faculty to develop a more culturally diverse major, aligning with the University’s mission.”
Completing majors in both Education and Intercultural Studies typically takes longer than four years. The Global Education degrees combine education and cross-cultural courses in a four-year degree plan culminating with an international student-teaching experience, the release noted.
“We worked with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to ensure graduates with these degrees will be eligible for Missouri teaching certification,” Fox said. “The international student-teaching will be in an accredited school with certified cooperating teachers approved by DESE. While the degree initially is available only for elementary and middle school certification, we plan to open the degrees to secondary and K-12 majors in the future.”
For more information about the new Global Education degrees, visit SBUniv.edu/explore or contact Fox at jfox@SBUniv.edu or 328-1581.
Westlake Ace donates to CMN
Bolivar Westlake Ace Hardware raised over $7,000 last year for the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to help with the medical needs of local children, according to a news release.
The release said the store raised funds through Round-Up promotions, Ace Bucket Days and other fundraising throughout the year.
