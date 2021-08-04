Area agencies, volunteers, businesses, churches, schools, not-for-profits and community providers are invited to hear the action and funding plan adopted to address community needs at the Polk County Community Connections meeting at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Bolivar First Christian Church, 407 W. Broadway, Bolivar.
The meeting will be held in the fellowship hall, with entrance on the east side of the church, according to a news release. Breakfast will not be provided, but attendees are welcomed to bring their own.
The release said the group has spent the last few months identifying needs and services in Polk County and will review its findings on Thursday. Community Connections focuses on improving overall health in six different areas: mental, physical, social, education, economic and spiritual.
“We’ve assessed our services and identified needs in the six different areas of health, selecting the top, most pressing needs to address,” Community Connections Board President Micah Titterington said in the release. “We’ll make these announcements and then break into our six task teams to review assignments.”
The Community Connections meeting lasts 60 to 90 minutes, the release stated, but those attending may leave as needed in order to get to work or school. Those attending are encouraged to bring materials and information about their business, school, organization, agency or church to share with others.
Community Connections is a non-for-profit 501c3 organization supported by a coalition of volunteers, churches, businesses, agencies, educators and health care providers from throughout Polk County, the release stated. Community Connections partners with these coalition members to help improve the overall mental, physical, spiritual, social, educational and economic health of Polk County families.
For more information, contact Community Connections at Community Connections – Polk County on Facebook or at connectpolkcounty.org.
