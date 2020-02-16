Polk County 4-H will host its annual fundraising soup supper and dessert auction from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Bolivar Elks Lodge, 1990 W. Broadway St.
There will be homemade soup, chili, hot dogs, an old-fashioned dessert auction and an ongoing silent auction.
Tickets cost $5 in advance or $6 at the door and can be purchased from any Polk County 4-H member or by calling the Polk County Extension Center at 326-4916.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.