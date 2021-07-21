Sweet as pie

Southwest Missouri Autism Network, or SWAN, Polk County will host a community block party from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 23, at The Spot, 302 W. Jackson St., Bolivar.
And, depending on how the votes fall, one community leader will get a not-so-sweet surprise, a pie in the face.
With a dollar a vote, locals get to decide which leader — Mayor Chris Warwick, Bolivar City Fire Chief Brent Watkins or educator Mike Ryan — is the winner, per a social media post.
People can vote three ways. They can vote in person by dropping dollars in designated containers at The Spot, a new community center designed for those with other abilities, per the center’s Facebook page.
People can also vote by requesting an invoice via email at aapcomo@aol.com or by contacting any of the three participants directly.
Voting will end at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 23. The winner will be announced, and will get a pie to the face, at 7:30 p.m. at the event.
The block party will also feature hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks, per social media. The food is free of charge, but donations are appreciated.
For more information about the event or SWAN Polk County, contact the group at 501-9255.
