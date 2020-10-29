Two Polk County men suffered injuries in a single-vehicle wreck on East 490th Road about 1 mile south of Bolivar on Sunday morning, Oct. 25.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 2017 Chevy Malibu driven by Benjamin Lipe, 31, of Bolivar, was eastbound on the road around 11:20 a.m. when he swerved to miss a deer, ran off the road and struck a utility pole and a fence.
Lipe was uninjured in the wreck, the report stated.
Passenger Ricky Lipe, 28, of Bolivar suffered minor injuries in the wreck, while passenger Lenoard Lipe, 31, of Fair Play suffered moderate injuries.
All three were wearing seat belts, the report stated.
Ricky and Leonard Lipe were transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.
The vehicle sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene.
Trooper D.J. Jackson investigated the wreck.
